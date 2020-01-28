Man found dead in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW)– A man was found dead in Streetsboro Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a person called dispatch just after 1 p.m. to report finding the body in the area behind the 9200 block of state Route 43. The man’s identity and cause of death have not been determined.

The Portage County Coroner’s Office, Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Streetsboro Police Department dispatch at 330-626-4976.