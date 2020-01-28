Man found dead in Streetsboro

Posted 4:36 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 04:37PM, January 28, 2020

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW)– A man was found dead in Streetsboro Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a person called dispatch just after 1 p.m. to report finding the body in the area behind the 9200 block of state Route 43. The man’s identity and cause of death have not been determined.

The Portage County Coroner’s Office, Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Streetsboro Police Department dispatch at 330-626-4976.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.