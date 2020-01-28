‘Let’s go home’: Norton cheerleader continues to make progress after collapse at school dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.NORTON, Ohio (WJW) - 101 days after Norton cheerleader Emma Pfouts suffered an asthma attack and allergic reaction that caused her to go into cardiac arrest, she continues to make progress.

Over the weekend, Emma's mom wrote on Facebook that Emma said, "Let's go home!" from her eye gaze pad.

Eye gaze devices allow people to use computers that identify exactly where the person is looking.

The eye tracking and eye control are combined with speech generating devices.

Emma's mom says Emma has also asked to watch Netflix.

"My heart is overflowing with joy about the progress she has and continues to make!" Christina Boyer Weigand wrote.

