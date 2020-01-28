I-Team: Plea deal in case of stolen sports booster money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW ) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man could go to prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with missing money raised in the name of Alec Kornet, a Brush High hockey player who died after practice.

David Gordon pleaded guilty to grand theft, theft, and money laundering.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say he could get sentenced to five ½ years in prison, and a hearing will be held to determine how much money he will have to pay back.

The community gave generously to a fund honoring Alec Kornet, and many people also donated to help the Brush High baseball team travel.

Investigators say Gordon took from that for himself. Investigators believe he stole about $10,000.

Lyndhurst police led the investigation.

Gordon gets sentenced in March.