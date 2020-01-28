Fox Recipe Box: Jerk Chik’n Sliders

LIVE: Truck rollover on I-90 WB near E. 55th St. in Cleveland

Posted 10:36 am, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:35AM, January 28, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It looks like your typical slider, but it's actually made from jackfruit. Chef Charene Bradley from Vegan Vybez visit the Fox 8 Recipe Box and shared her recipe for Jerk Chik'n Sliders.

JERK CHIK’N SLIDERS

Jerk Sauce:
1 cup grapeseed oil
1/4 cup water
5 scallions
2 Tbs fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic
1/3 cup red onion
2 scotch bonnet peppers (remove seeds) (or sub 1 tsp cayenne pepper)
Juice of 1 key lime
1/3 cup juice from sour orange
3 tsp agave
1 tsp Himalayan pink salt
3 tsp Allspice
3 tsp thyme
3 tsp smoked paprika
3 tsp coriander

~Blend all ingredients in blender and set aside~

•Drain 4- 9oz cans of young jackfruit. Remove seeds. Pull pieces apart to resemble shredded chik’n. Rinse well with cool water for 2-3 minutes.

•Place jackfruit and jerk sauce in a plastic baggie making sure all pieces are saturated in sauce. Refrigerate 1-2 hours to marinade.

• Heat a large skillet on medium heat and add marinated jackfruit directly from baggie.
• Cook jackfruit about 40-45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
• Taste test after 30 minutes and add salt and pepper if needed.
• Spoon cooked jerk jackfruit onto toasted vegan buns. Top with guacamole or slaw.
• ENJOY!

