Fox Recipe Box: Jerk Chik’n Sliders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It looks like your typical slider, but it's actually made from jackfruit. Chef Charene Bradley from Vegan Vybez visit the Fox 8 Recipe Box and shared her recipe for Jerk Chik'n Sliders.

JERK CHIK’N SLIDERS

Jerk Sauce:

1 cup grapeseed oil

1/4 cup water

5 scallions

2 Tbs fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic

1/3 cup red onion

2 scotch bonnet peppers (remove seeds) (or sub 1 tsp cayenne pepper)

Juice of 1 key lime

1/3 cup juice from sour orange

3 tsp agave

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

3 tsp Allspice

3 tsp thyme

3 tsp smoked paprika

3 tsp coriander

~Blend all ingredients in blender and set aside~

•Drain 4- 9oz cans of young jackfruit. Remove seeds. Pull pieces apart to resemble shredded chik’n. Rinse well with cool water for 2-3 minutes.

•Place jackfruit and jerk sauce in a plastic baggie making sure all pieces are saturated in sauce. Refrigerate 1-2 hours to marinade.

• Heat a large skillet on medium heat and add marinated jackfruit directly from baggie.

• Cook jackfruit about 40-45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

• Taste test after 30 minutes and add salt and pepper if needed.

• Spoon cooked jerk jackfruit onto toasted vegan buns. Top with guacamole or slaw.

• ENJOY!