Fox Recipe Box: Seafood Hushpuppies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) –Hushpuppies are a delicious side dish to serve with any entree. It's also a great recipe for parties, including a Superbowl Party. Chef Eric Wells, owner of Sky LaRae's Culinary Service shared his recipe for Seafood Hush Puppies with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson. Chef Wells teaches a wide variety of cooking classes, they typically sell out quickly.

Seafood Hush Puppies with Spicy Aioli

2 cups cornmeal

1 ½ cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon salt

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup onion, chopped

8 oz. cream cheese

1 cup cooked shrimp, roughly chopped

1 cup lump crab meat

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon jalapeno, minced

1 cup buttermilk

Vegetable oil for frying

Combine corn meal, flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and Cajun seasoning in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

Melt butter in a large saucepan, add onions and cook until caramelized. Add cream cheese, shrimp and crab to pan and stir until cream cheese has melted. Remove from heat.

Combine seafood mixture with dry ingredients. Add egg, cheddar cheese, jalapeno and buttermilk and mix well. Roll batter into little balls and set aside.

Heat oil in large pan. Drop the batter one tablespoon at a time into the hot oil.

Cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes, turning once. Remove and drain on paper towel.

Spicy Aioli

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons West Indian pepper sauce

1 teaspoon lime juice

Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.