Construction workers find dead body under tarp in yard of vacant Cleveland home

Posted 9:15 am, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 09:16AM, January 28, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The body of a man was found under a tarp in the yard of an east side home Monday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 2220 block of East 89th Street at around 4:24 p.m. Monday to reports of a deceased male.

Officers learned that construction workers working on a vacant house at the location found the body under a tarp in the yard.

Members of the homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The matter remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 41.497576 by -81.624251.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.