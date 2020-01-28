Construction workers find dead body under tarp in yard of vacant Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The body of a man was found under a tarp in the yard of an east side home Monday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 2220 block of East 89th Street at around 4:24 p.m. Monday to reports of a deceased male.

Officers learned that construction workers working on a vacant house at the location found the body under a tarp in the yard.

Members of the homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded. The matter remains under investigation.