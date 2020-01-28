‘Celebrate life every day’: Ellen gives emotional reminder after death of Kobe Bryant

In an emotional monologue, Ellen DeGeneres asked her audience to celebrate life following the helicopter crash that killed 9 people, including Kobe Bryant, on Sunday.

Sunday was DeGeneres’ 61st birthday, PEOPLE reports.

“Life is short,” she said. “Today is Monday. Yesterday was Sunday, and it happened to be my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated. I didn’t win. Not the point. Yesterday was a celebratory day, and we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant, and everything changed in a second.

“That’s what I want to talk about. Life is short and it’s fragile. We don’t know how many birthdays we have. We don’t have to have a birthday to celebrate. Just celebrate life. If you haven’t told someone you love them, do it now. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them. Be nice to the people at the DMV. They’re people, too. Be nice to them.

“And I love each and every one of you. I know you wait for your tickets, and you get here and you pick out your TV outfits and you do your TV hair, and I appreciate it very much.

“I know that I’m lucky to have a wife who loves me so much, even though I don’t have a Grammy. I get to come to work every single day with people who make me laugh. I love everybody I work with.”