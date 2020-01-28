Cavs honor Kobe Bryant with 24.8-second moment of silence, shot clock violations

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers continued to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who was among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Before tipoff Tuesday night, the Cavs projected a photo of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianni, who also died in the crash, onto the court. Then, there was a 24.8-second moment of silence. The numbers represent Kobe’s jersey numbers from his 20-year career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, by holding a 24.8 second moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/JwW2FK44Ao — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2020

His relentless approach to his craft.

His competitive fire and pursuit of excellence.

His pure love for the game and his family. We will be forever grateful, and we will miss you greatly. pic.twitter.com/WGk16vKizR — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 29, 2020

Teams across the NBA have paid tribute to the Lakers legend by taking shot clock violations, of 8 seconds and 24 seconds. As the Cavs and Pelicans took turns holding the ball, fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse came to their feet and chanted, “Kobe.”

During the first quarter, the Cavaliers showed a video

Continuing coverage of this story here