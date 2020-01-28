Browns make it official: Andrew Berry new GM, youngest general manager in NFL history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday made it official, announcing the hiring of Andrew Berry as the team's Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager.

Berry, 32, becomes the youngest known general manager in NFL history, according to the Browns.

He will be introduced at a press conference on Feb. 5.

“We are thrilled Andrew will lead our football operations," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. "We have always been profoundly impressed with him as a consummate professional who has meticulously studied his craft every place he has worked and is extremely dedicated to utilizing every resource to improve an organization and to enhance his own knowledge. He will be a tremendous partner with Kevin as he embraces the critical nature of his relationship with the head coach. We know he can’t wait to get to work.”

Berry worked for the Browns in 2016 as a vice president of player personnel, working first under Sashi Brown and John Dorsey.

Berry said he's "honored and blessed" to lead football operations of the Cleveland Browns. "I’m appreciative of the Haslam family for entrusting me to be a steward of a franchise that is so rich in tradition and history. The passion for football courses through the veins of Northeast Ohio in a manner that is unique to that of any other region. Our fan base’s devotion to the Browns is the catalyst for such affection for the sport. Rewarding YOU all—our loyal and faithful Dawg Pound—will energize and motivate me daily to attack the challenge ahead of us. It is for that reason that I am excited to partner with Kevin Stefanski—a coach I know our city will embrace because of his leadership skills, work ethic, humility and character—to work tirelessly and with immediate urgency toward building a winning organization that will make the people of Cleveland proud.”

