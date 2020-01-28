Airport travelers urge for transparency as coronavirus spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- As the deadly novel coronavirus continues to spread across the world, several airports are announcing precautions to keep travelers safe.

Twenty airports are now under increased surveillance, according to the CDC. A spokesperson says they have not published a list of airports.

Coronavirus screenings were announced at airports including Chicago’s O’Hare and JFK in New York.

Travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport say they want more transparency about plans to keep them safe.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't conscientious of it when someone in front of me was coughing and sneezing on my flight up here," said Trella Boone, who was in Cleveland from Alabama.

People traveling through Hopkins say it's difficult to think about anything else after the U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory urging people to reconsider travel to China. The virus originated in Wuhan, China.

"I'm hoping they're as vigilant as I am about keeping my hands sanitized," said Debby Booker, who was traveling to NY. "I don't travel if I'm ill but with the virus I'm not sure but I do pray a lot and I believe in the power of prayer."

Hopkins officials say they are following CDC guidelines but would not provide specifics on any additional steps taken to ensure the safety of travelers.

“Maybe it'd be better to have some masks available just for free, so you put them on for free and if several people are doing it you're not embarrassed by doing it,” said Boone.

Five cases of the coronavirus are confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon in the U.S. with more than 70 reports under investigation by the CDC.

