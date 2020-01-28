’24. Forever.’: Local clothing company designs T-shirt honoring Kobe Bryant

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A local clothing designer has created a T-shirt to honor Kobe Bryant, and all proceeds will go to a foundation began by him and his wife.

GV Art & Design announced the news on Facebook Monday night.

In the post, the company said: “This was the toughest shirt we have ever had to create. But after hearing from so many of you we decided to pay tribute the best way we know how! Thank you for inspiring a generation Kobe.‬”

The post says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Kobe and Vanessa Foundation, which is a public charity that helps youth and families.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas Sunday.

Also killed were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altoelli, his wife, Kerie, and his daughter Alyssa. Basketball coach Christina Mauser along with Payton Chester and her mother, Sarah, were on board. The pilot was Ara Zobayan.

