2 Miami University students who returned from China are in isolation, being tested for coronavirus

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Two Miami University students who recently traveled to and returned from China are in isolation while they’re being tested for coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Butler County General Health District, both possible cases are not severely ill. Samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday.

Pubic health officials describe the immediate health risk to the campus community as low.

“Unless you have recently traveled from China or have been around someone ill with this new virus, your risk of getting sick is low. If you have traveled from China and are, experiencing signs and symptoms contact your doctor BEFORE going to the office. Miami students, who meet this criteria, and are experiencing signs or symptoms contact Student Health Services at 513-529-3000 before seeking care.”

The health district continues to work closely with Miami University Student Health Services and the Ohio Department of Health to monitor the new virus that has emerged from Wuhan, China, over the past few weeks.

“This is what public health does and why we train,” expressed Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer. “Our staff, officials at Miami University and the Ohio Department of Health are taking every precaution to keep the community safe. The same precautions that protect against catching and spreading the flu are likely to be helpful for this respiratory virus: Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your nose and eyes, cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze and don’t go to work if ill. Displaying compassion to all people will be vital as the situation evolves.”

