Wrong-way drivers routinely spotted outside elementary school, parents fear someone will get hurt

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It’s a problem that is happening just about every day.

Drivers are traveling the wrong way on a portion of West 110th Street that goes right past Wilbur Wright Elementary School.

“There are signs up saying do not enter from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and people pay no attention,” said Jim Wright, whose daughter is in 5th grade. “It gets so congested and so many kids are running to the buses or to cars and I am afraid someone will get killed.”

The I-TEAM went to the area three times and each time we found vehicles going the wrong way.

One parent even captured video of a city vehicle going the wrong way.

City Councilwoman Dona Brady said she wrote to the school district and the city’s director of public safety asking for traffic enforcement.

A city police spokesperson said officers have addressed concerns in the past and will look at having additional patrols in the area soon.

“I hope something gets done soon before someone gets hurts,” Price said. “Maybe if some cops come by and start writing tickets then some will get the hint and won’t do it anymore.”