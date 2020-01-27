Two local Bed, Bath & Beyond stores among 40 locations closing across U.S.

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Bed, Bath & Beyond have announced the 40 store locations nationwide that will close or that have already closed this year.

TODAY reports a spokesperson said the stores “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”

TODAY reports that the Ohio locations include at Great Northern Plaza in North Olmsted and at East Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights.

Click here for a full list from TODAY.

Jessica Joyce, company spokesperson said the following in an emailed statement to TODAY: “We’re continually evolving to serve our loyal Bed Bath & Beyond customers better — whether they come to us at one of our 900+ stores or are one of the millions who shop with us online each year. We’ve just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us.”

The company announced last year its plans to shut down about 40 locations and test new ideas with “lab” stores that would sell more home decor and products.