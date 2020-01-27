Terminal Tower pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with Lakers colors

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Terminal Tower was lit up in purple and gold Sunday night and Monday morning to pay tribute to former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday morning.

Bryant spent his entire career as a member of the L.A. Lakers.

In a tweet posted from the "Terminal Tower" Twitter account at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, a picture showed the building was lit up in the Lakers colors of purple and gold to pay tribute to Bryant.

The post included a gold and purple heart -- along with a snake emoji to represent Bryant's self-given nickname as the "Black Mamba." The post also had several hashtags including #Kobe, #RIPMamba, #RIPKobe, #RIPKobeBryant, #countyourblessings, #ThisIsCLE, and #Cavs.

