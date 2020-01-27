WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment

St. Edward High School teacher caught in sex sting pleads guilty

Posted 3:39 pm, January 27, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:56PM, January 27, 2020

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A teacher from St. Edward High School, who was arrested during a sex sting last year, pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

According to court records, Patrick DeChant pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The other charges against him were dropped.

The prosecutor’s office said he was caught by an undercover agent posing as a teen for the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The judge told DeChant during his latest court hearing that he will have to register as a sex offender.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on February 26.

