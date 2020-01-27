Some flurries expected Tuesday with a blanket of clouds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Do we get to see a little sunshine tomorrow? A possible brighter afternoon? I think maybe filtered sunshine! But look for the sun to come out and shine a bit on Wednesday.

Few flurries and snow showers along with a blanket of clouds will top the weather headlines through Tuesday. Lake effect snow will be rather benign with 1″ or less expected through Tuesday.

Light accumulations overall tonight through Tuesday evening:

Once lake effect snow tapers, we’re in a ‘blah’ pattern. The winter ‘doldrums’ will stick around to end out the month of January. This weekend (including Groundhog Day/Super Bowl Sunday) are depicting a chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday followed by snow showers, in general, by Super Bowl Sunday! We’ll keep you updated.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Temperatures to start February look significantly colder: