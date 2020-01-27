Residents come together to talk about recent crime wave in Ohio City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A sudden spike in criminal activity in Ohio City has concerned residents taking action.

Monday night, a community meeting was held at St. Paul’s Community Church on Franklin Avenue to discuss the recent crime wave, which has included carjackings, sexual violence and shootings.

“There’s strength in coming together, there’s strength in knowing each and that’s what this meeting is about," said Bridget Kent Marquez, who moderated the meeting.

Dozens of residents, police officers and Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack attended the meeting, where they not only talked about the criminal activity, but also safety strategies.

“We take this extremely seriously,” said Councilman McCormack.

In several of the incidents, teenagers as young as 13 have been identified and arrested.

Three teens were caught on camera attacking and robbing a man on Chatham Avenue and others pointed a gun at a woman and stole her vehicle.

To help deter the violence, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance will be increasing safety patrols in the area, as will the Cleveland Police Departments Second District.

“The great thing about a place like Ohio City is we organize and we respond to these types of things, people care about their neighborhood,” said McCormack.