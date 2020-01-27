WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment

Source: Cleveland Browns hire Andrew Berry as GM

Posted 12:41 pm, January 27, 2020, by , and , Updated at 12:53PM, January 27, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Browns have a new general manager, FOX 8’s John Telich confirmed through a league source on Monday.

Andrew Berry, Eagles’ VP of Football Operations, will be the Browns’ GM and EVP of Football Operations.

The team will announce Berry’s hire later today and hold a press conference next week.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is for five years.

Berry worked in Cleveland’s front office from 2016-18 and was well-liked by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

