Source: Cleveland Browns hire Andrew Berry as GM

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Browns have a new general manager, FOX 8’s John Telich confirmed through a league source on Monday.

Andrew Berry, Eagles’ VP of Football Operations, will be the Browns’ GM and EVP of Football Operations.

The team will announce Berry’s hire later today and hold a press conference next week.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is for five years.

The deal is done and agreed to: The #Browns have hired Andrew Berry as their new GM and Executive VP on a 5-year deal, sources say. He has 53-man roster control and is the youngest GM in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2020

Berry worked in Cleveland’s front office from 2016-18 and was well-liked by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

