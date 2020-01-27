One dead, one critical after Cleveland hostage situation, SWAT standoff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Division Ave.
Police responded to the 2600 block of Division around 11 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, an armed suspect was holding a minor and an adult hostage.
FOX 8 crews on the scene report police were able to get the hostages out of the apartment.
Cleveland EMS transported a 29-year-old male to the hospital in critical condition.
He had been shot.
EMS tells FOX 8 a 70-year-old was dead inside the apartment.
He had also been shot.
No one has been identified.
41.492884 -81.709696