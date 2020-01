Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Monday forecast: Snow showers that basically don’t add up to much, possible 1″ in the Snowbelt and higher terrain, away from the lakeshore.

Lake effect snow will come in waves over the next 48 hours. Nothing too organized.

Here’s how much snow you could have on the ground by Tuesday morning:

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

