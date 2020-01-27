WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment

Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue

Posted 2:13 pm, January 27, 2020, by

Data pix.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general on Monday approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage.

The amendment calls for annual boosts in the minimum wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025. The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.55 an hour.

The initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal and the petition's 1,000 signatures are valid, said Ohio Attorney General David Yost. He did not take a position on the merits of the amendment itself.

The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board to determine whether the petition contains single or multiple issues. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.