Ohio attorney general OKs next step of minimum wage issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general on Monday approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage.

The amendment calls for annual boosts in the minimum wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025. The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.55 an hour.

The initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal and the petition's 1,000 signatures are valid, said Ohio Attorney General David Yost. He did not take a position on the merits of the amendment itself.

The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board to determine whether the petition contains single or multiple issues. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.