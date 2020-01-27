× Man accused of causing major crash while trying to escape from police in Parma, officials say

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars after he was accused of causing a crash while trying to evade police on Saturday.

According to the police department, Dalonte Rakim Wysinger was originally pulled over by police for allegedly harassing people at a church function and driving recklessly.

During the stop, he refused to give his driver’s license to the officer.

The officer then realized he had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest and asked him to get out of the vehicle, but Wysinger reportedly sped off instead. The officer did not engage in a pursuit.

Not long after, police said he was involved in a bad accident at the intersection of West 54th Street and Snow Road. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wysinger has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular assault.