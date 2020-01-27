Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — The Los Angeles Lakers are taking some time off following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

According to the National Basketball Association, they were supposed to play the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Tuesday, but the game has since been postponed.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” according to the National Basketball Association.

Many fans and fellow athletes have taken to social media to offer their condolences and reflect on the impact Kobe made both on and off the court.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.