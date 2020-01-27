× Kalahari to become first fully ‘Sensory Friendly Certified’ resort of its kind in the Midwest

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky is about to become the first fully “Sensory Friendly Certified” resort of its kind in the Midwest.

According to a press release, the family-friendly resort, known for his indoor waterpark, is committed to making its Sandusky, Ohio, property “Sensory Friendly” by February of this year with the help of Sensory City — an organization that says it is dedicated to helping families and children with disabilities.

Kalahari employees will begin online training in sensory awareness and solutions to help adults and children with sensory needs including autism, ADHD, Down syndrome, PTSD and dementia.

The resort has created a sensory room for people who may experience sensory overload. The press release states the room will include beanbags for sitting and other sensory items.

Kalahari staff will provide sensory kits, safety kits and comfort kits to guests who request them. The custom kits include communication boards for nonverbal guests, noise-cancelling headphones and sensory toys including fidget gadgets. The safety kits will include outlet covers, a soft ice pack, a motion detector door alarm and a soft glow night light.

Comfort kits contain a weighted blanket and a sensory eye mask.

“As a father of five, I know the challenge of family travel with a child on the autism spectrum, so it is a passion of mine to be able to provide this resource for families who are enjoying precious time together. Kalahari and its associates prioritize inclusion and meeting the needs of all of our guests, and this is just another way for us to offer a beyond-expectations experience,” said Brian Shanle, general manager, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky.

**Read more on becoming Sensory Friendly Certified**