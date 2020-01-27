January 27, 2020 Lighter Eats Road Trip

Posted 10:50 am, January 27, 2020

Here is the list of places featured in today’s Lighter Eats Road Trip.

NATURE’S OASIS
3385 Tuttle Road, Shake Heights
216.965.0323
https://www.naturesoasisstores.com/
 
BABA YAGA’S GREENHOUSE CAFÉ
12210 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland
419.515.1247
https://www.babavegan.com/
 
CAFÉ AVALAUN
4640 Richmond Road, Cleveland
216.245.6666
http://www.cafeavalaun.com/
 
TWO CAFÉ AND BOUTIQUE
8578 E Washington Street, Chagrin Falls
440.384.3226
http://twocafeandboutique.com/
 
CAFFEINE
14701 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
440.857.0320
https://www.caffeinelakewood.com/
 
THE BISTRO ON TAYLOR STREET
645 Taylor Street, Elyria
440.723.5276
http://www.bistroontaylor.com/
 
GOURMET GUY CAFÉ
20253 Lake Road, Rocky River
440.799.4083
https://www.gourmetguycatering.com/cafe
 
24 KARROT KITCHEN
7059 Mill Road, Brecksville
440.630.9494
https://www.24kkitchen.com/
 
CORNER 11 BOWL AND WRAP
2391 Cleveland Street, Cleveland
216.713.1757
https://corner11cleveland.com/
 
LUCKY’S MARKET
11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland
216.651.9490
https://www.luckysmarket.com/
 
PARTAKE KITCHEN
236 N. State Road, Medina
330.461.9998
https://www.partakekitchen.com/

