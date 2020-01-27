‘It breaks all of our hearts’: Cavs players still trying to process loss of Kobe Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) --The last time Kobe Bryant played in Cleveland was February 10, 2016. He had announced his retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers just weeks before.

Tuesday, a day after the devastating crash that claimed the life of the basketball legend, his daughter, and seven others, Cavaliers players spoke with the media as the team prepared to play the Pistons in Detroit.

"He's one of the all-time legends, all time Lakers, incredibly devastating and sad."

Cavs forward and center Kevin Love talked about some of his fondest memories of Bryant.

"It breaks all of our hearts." Love said. "There's so many stories that I can tell. From the Olympic experience, playing against him, you know, the All-Star games, being with him at different meetings throughout the summer, being with him at the ESPYS, the list goes on and on and on."

Cavs forward and center Larry Nance, Jr., who was also teammates with Bryant in L.A., also spoke out; he is still trying to process this heartbreaking tragedy.

Nance said, "He was just such a huge part of my story as a basketball player, as a person, but just coming into this league and having him as a veteran and a role model and an influence, I can't even begin to do it justice."

