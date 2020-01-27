I-Team: 911 call takers fired for criminal records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned two 911 call takers have been fired from the Cuyahoga County dispatch center known as CECOMS.

Officials say the call takers were fired after a review found they had criminal records.

A third employee on leave is awaiting a decision on his future.

CECOMS takes in 911 cellphone calls in Cuyahoga County towns outside of Cleveland. And, the communications center also handles some police and fire dispatching.

CECOMS also uses police computers, so the state does not allow employees with criminal convictions there, and usually, not even arrest records.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson says, last week, John Siggers and Kenneth Robertson were fired.

The other case is still making its way through the disciplinary process.

The county says all of the employees have been with CECOMS for many years. But, the communications center just started using police computers a few years ago, so the past records of the employees just became an issue after a routine check.