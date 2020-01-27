Gas deployed into Parma Heights home after police learn woman may be hiding in attic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- Parma Heights police on Monday released more information about a SWAT situation in their city on Saturday.

According to a press release, at around 3 p.m Saturday, officers responded to Queens Highway to assist a landlord who was hoping to serve an eviction notice and conduct a check of the premises. It was believed three adults and a juvenile lived there.

Police said a 33-year-old woman who lived at the home had multiple warrants. Officers were told the woman was upstairs. When they checked the residence, they learned she may have been hiding in the attic.

According to Parma Heights police, as officers were looking for the woman, they found several firearms and ammunition.

At that time, the decision was made to bring in the regional SWAT team. Parma police and one of their K-9 officers also assisted at the scene.

Gas was deployed, forcing the woman out of the home.

Police said the woman -- identified as Alisia Reindl -- was taken into custody, evaluated by paramedics and then taken to the Parma jail.

Reindl was charged with obstructing justice and inducing panic.

Her husband faces charges of obstructing justice.

41.403128 -81.761623