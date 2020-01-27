FOX 8 Extra looks at how to ride in style with the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Taking a ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is a great way to get together out of the house without being in the cold.

You can take a tour of the Cuyahoga Valley and also have some fun with your family and friends.

Katie Brewer with CVSR stopped by FOX 8 Extra for a look at what’s happening in 2020 on the rails.

Although one of their most popular events is the Polar Express, CVSR has events for all ages and throughout the year.

You can have dinner on the train and take a two hour excursion.

There is also Canvas and Wine on the rails, for a night of painting with bottomless wine.

