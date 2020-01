Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Someone who knew Kobe Bryant very well is former Cavs coach Mike Fratello.

On Monday morning, he joined FOX 8 News in the Morning LIVE on the phone to talk about Kobe's incredible legacy and some of the memories of the legend.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning.

