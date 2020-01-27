Euclid high school teacher hurt in hit-and-run, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A teacher from Euclid High School is recovering after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

According to the Euclid Police Department, it happened Monday morning in the parking lot of the school.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras to see if they captured the suspect’s vehicle. No description is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 216-731-1234.