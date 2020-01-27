Cleveland groups speak out against travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Global Cleveland and United Church of Christ held a press conference Monday in opposition of the country's travel ban.

The group discussed what it feels are the ban's negative effects.

A press release states: "President Trump said he plans to widen the existing ban. Reports indicate it may be expanded to include people who live in and hold passports of the following countries: Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. People are suffering already from not being able to see their loved ones from the countries included in the initial travel ban. Global Cleveland and the UCC believe the U.S. should focus on building cross-cultural understanding and tolerance amongst countries and religions."

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.