Cleveland City Council votes to eliminate fines, jail time for possessing small amounts of marijuana

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Council voted on Monday to eliminate any fines or jail time for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

According to officials, anyone possessing up to seven ounces of marijuana would not face prosecution. Misdemeanor convictions would not go on one’s criminal record or have to be disclosed on job applications.

The ordinance was introduced by Councilman Blaine Griffin of Ward 6.

Griffin previously said he proposed the measure to help reduce social costs, including disqualification for college grants and to reduce uneven enforcement against minorities.

Mayor Frank Jackson will now have to sign off on the legislation.

