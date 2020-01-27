Cleveland City Council committee to again discuss changing misdemeanor marijuana laws

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A proposed ordinance to lower penalties for misdemeanor marijuana offenses in the city of Cleveland is getting closer to becoming law.

City council’s finance committee will discuss the ordinance Monday. Earlier this month, the city’s safety committee discussed the ordinance.

“Council could vote on this by the end of the month or the first week of February,” said Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin, who proposed the ordinance, previously said.

The ordinance calls for eliminating all fines and jail time for people who are found in possession of up to 200 grams of marijuana.

Currently, people possessing between 100 and 200 grams of marijuana can face up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine, but they are rarely sent to jail. People possessing less than 100 grams of the drug are guilty of a minor misdemeanor and can face a $150 fine.

Griffin said he proposed the measure to help reduce social costs, including disqualification for college grants and to reduce uneven enforcement against minorities.

Several other Ohio cities, including Cincinnati and Columbus, have enacted similar ordinances.

