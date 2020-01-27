Chimney removed from Port Clinton home where Harley Dilly was found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The chimney has been removed from the home where Harley Dilly was found earlier this month.

Chief Hickman with the Port Clinton Police Department posted the following message Monday on Facebook:

"Out of respect for Harley’s parents, the homeowners at the address on Fulton Street removed the chimney this morning along with our (City of Port Clinton) assistance."

Fourteen-year-old Harley was last seen on December 20. After weeks of searching for him, his body was found in the chimney of a home across the street from his family’s house.

The Ottawa County Coroner’s Office said the teen died of asphyxiation.

Officials do not think any foul play was involved.

Harley's family and friends, along with community members, gathered this past weekend to remember him.

**More on how the community remembered Harley this weekend in the video, above; read more, here**