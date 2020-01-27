VIDEO: Cavs, Pistons take 8 and 24 second violations during game to honor Kobe Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. (WJW) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons paused to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during their game on Monday night.

They decided to honor the NBA legend by running off the 24 second clock. 24 is the number Kobe wore for his final 10 seasons with the Lakers. They then stopped for another 8 seconds, which is the number he wore in the first half of his career.

ESPN shared video on Twitter of Larry Nance Jr. getting emotional during the game. He quickly went to the locker room to compose himself. He was Kobe's teammate in 2015 and 2016.

Larry Nance Jr. went back to the locker room to regain his composure after the Cavaliers and Pistons took 8 and 24-second violations to start the game. He was Kobe's teammate in 2015-16. pic.twitter.com/bL9M5x8cmg — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2020

Professional athletes and other teams are also honoring the NBA legend.

The Dallas Mavericks decided to retire the number 24.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” said Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban.