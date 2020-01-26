Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California

‘You were my idol’: Fellow athletes, fans mourning loss of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant

Posted 3:42 pm, January 26, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:07PM, January 26, 2020

 

CALABASAS, Ca. (WJW) -- Professional athletes are mourning the loss of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

According to multiple outlets, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were with three others when the plane went down in Calabasas, California. No one on board survived.

Shaq tweeted hours after the news was released, "There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother
@kobebryant..." I love u and u will be missed.

Baker Mayfield of the Browns took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

"Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y'all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don't begin to describe what we want for y'all. Love and respect to #8 and #24 forever."

Browns player, Mack Wilson, shared his condolences as well.

Cavs' Tristan Thompson shared his disbelief of the tragedy on Twitter and paid tribute to Kobe on Instagram.

Barack Obama tweeted late Sunday about Kobe's legendary career court on the court:

Fans are also in disbelief as reports surfaced of Bryant's death. A makeshift memorial was started outside the Staples Center Sunday afternoon where the Grammy's are being held.

