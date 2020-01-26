‘You were my idol’: Fellow athletes, fans mourning loss of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALABASAS, Ca. (WJW) -- Professional athletes are mourning the loss of beloved basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

According to multiple outlets, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were with three others when the plane went down in Calabasas, California. No one on board survived.

Shaq tweeted hours after the news was released, "There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother

@kobebryant..." I love u and u will be missed.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Baker Mayfield of the Browns took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

"Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y'all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don't begin to describe what we want for y'all. Love and respect to #8 and #24 forever."

Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020

Browns player, Mack Wilson, shared his condolences as well.

Cavs' Tristan Thompson shared his disbelief of the tragedy on Twitter and paid tribute to Kobe on Instagram.

RIP KOBE 😥😥😥 I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words 😥 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Barack Obama tweeted late Sunday about Kobe's legendary career court on the court:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Fans are also in disbelief as reports surfaced of Bryant's death. A makeshift memorial was started outside the Staples Center Sunday afternoon where the Grammy's are being held.

The Grammys are taking place at Staples Center tonight, so Chick Hern Ct is blocked off. People are gathered around a bouquet a fan dropped off earlier this afternoon. Pictures and flowers are being placed around it pic.twitter.com/CEK5jAxxQv — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 26, 2020

In tears. Please god let this not be true. Legend forever in life and death. Transcended sport. #MambaMentality #KobeBryant #GOAT — Jayce (@jayce1323) January 26, 2020

A piece of us goes with you 💔 our childhood how we celebrated on the streets of LA 10 years ago, walking to Staples after class to catch a game our city will never be the same. #KobeBryant — Leslie Rojas (@leslierojas) January 26, 2020