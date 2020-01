× Woman killed in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A woman was killed in a house fire on Cleveland’s west side early Sunday morning.

It happened at West 47th Street and Oakley Avenue.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said the victim is a 59-year-old woman. Three other adults and four children made it out safely.

The cause and origin of the blaze is under investigation.

The Red Cross Northeast Ohio Region was called to assist the family.