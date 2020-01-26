Waves of lake effect snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Few flurries and lot of clouds around this morning. Temperatures starting off in the low 30’s, we’ll only add a couple degrees through today. Next up, a disturbance swings in after lunch inducing a general light snow followed by lake effect. Lake effect snow will come in waves over the next 48 hours. Here’s how much snow you could have on the ground by Tuesday morning:

Once lake effect snow tapers we’re in a holding pattern. Typical January temps with a typical January sky. Plenty of clouds around with highs in the mid 30’s and lows in the low 20’s. We’re watching our next big storm system next weekend. Groundhog’s Day/Super Bowl Sunday could get interesting… Stay tuned!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: