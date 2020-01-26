Live video: Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash in California

VIDEO: Kobe Bryant and daughter featured in interview together

Posted 8:09 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 08:11PM, January 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — Family, friends, and fans are still in shock following the news of Kobe Bryant’s death.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. No one on board survived.

TMZ reports they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice.

Gianna was an athlete in her own right and loved basketball just as much as her dad.

Watch the video below to see the pair together in an interview back in May of 2019.

