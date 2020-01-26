Three stores closing at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– Three stores at Beachwood Place are closing: Papyrus, Gap and Abercrombie and Fitch.

Schurman Retail Group, which owns the stationary store Papyrus, announced it would be closing all its locations in a statement on Thursday.

Items are already marked down at the Beachwood Gap location. We reached out to the company for comment.

The Abercrombie and Fitch closed its doors on Jan. 18. A spokeswoman said the Hollister at Beachwood Place will remain open.

“We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we are constantly evaluating our stores to ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs, which sometimes involves relocating or closing a store as a result,” A&F said in a statement.

