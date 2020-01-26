St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School in Cleveland closing its doors this year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School in Cleveland will be closing its doors after the school year ends.

According to a press release, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland made the decision due to the shortfall in operating revenue, rising costs and declining enrollment.

“While there is a true sense of sadness at the closing of St. Thomas Aquinas School, a school that prepared students to be life-long learners and instilled in them the importance of striving for excellence, its continued operation became unsustainable due to a range of factors also affecting other area public and private school systems,” said Deacon Jim Armstrong.

School leaders will assist parents in finding new schools nearby for their children.

The Diocese of Cleveland operates 17 elementary schools throughout the city.