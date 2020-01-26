Severely underweight mastiff now looking for home

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– A severely underweight and neglected dog is now looking for her forever home.

When the English bull mastiff arrived at the Richland County Humane Society, she weighed only 74 pounds.

“She has already gained over 30 pounds of much needed weight through very healthy nourishment. We’re very grateful to the Richland County Dog Warden’s office for recognizing that she needed extra, and reaching out to us,” the humane society said.

Letty is about one and a half years old. She is very timid and gentle.

To schedule an appointment to meet Letty, please call the humane society operations manager at 419-774-4795.