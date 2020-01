× Police locate missing 71-year-old man who suffers from dementia

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — New Franklin police have located Charles Harmon.

According to the department, the 71-year-old drove away from his home on Catalina Drive in Akron around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Harmon suffers from dementia and requires medication that he does not have with him.

Police shared the news late Sunday night that he had been found.