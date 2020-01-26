Man killed in head-on crash in Lake County

Posted 10:02 am, January 26, 2020

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A man died in a head-on crash in Perry Township in Lake County early Sunday morning.

It happened on U.S. 20 shortly before 3 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling eastbound when it went left of center and hit a car.

The driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Matthew J. Baker, of Perry, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol. The driver of the SUV and her passenger were taken to hospitals.

No one involved was wearing their seatbelt. The patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

