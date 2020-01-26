Live video: Kobe Bryant, daughter among nine killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Cali. (WJW) — Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the deadly helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft went down in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

The sheriff said in a press conference that nine people were on board. TMZ reports that one of the victims has been identified as Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

TMZ learned they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice.

Bryant is married to Vanessa Bryant and has four daughters, their youngest was born just last summer.

The 18-time NBA All-Star, who won five championships, became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the AP.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

“Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”

34.136721 -118.661481