Lake effect snow to come in waves over next two days

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Few flurries and lots of clouds is the way our weather will be until Tuesday.

Temperatures starting off in the low 30s, we’ll only add a couple degrees through each day but not a huge flex in temperatures.

Lake effect snow will come in waves over the next 48 hours. Nothing too organized.

Here’s how much snow you could have on the ground by Tuesday morning:

Monday forecast: Snow showers that basically don’t add up to much, possible 1″ in the Snowbelt and higher terrain, away from the lakeshore.

Once lake effect snow tapers we’re in a holding pattern. Typical January temps with a typical January sky. Plenty of clouds around with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. We’re watching our next big storm system next weekend. Groundhog’s Day/Super Bowl Sunday could get interesting. Stay tuned!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: