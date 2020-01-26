Kobe Bryant’s last tweet was about LeBron James passing his record

Calif. — Kobe Bryant’s final tweet was about LeBron James passing his record.

The Lakers player and former Cavs star on Saturday night passed Bryant as No. 3 on the NBA all-time scoring list with 33,644 points.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant tweeted: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.” The tweet was sent Saturday evening.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was drafted to the NBA straight out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996. He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

He has two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016.

