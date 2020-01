× WATCH LIVE: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California, reports say

CALABASAS, Ca. (WJW) — Former professional basketball player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, according to multiple outlets.

Variety and TMZ report Bryant, 41, was traveling in a private helicopter with four others when it went down. No one on board survived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

